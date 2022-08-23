Lowestoft Indian restaurant named business of the year at national awards
- Credit: Meheraj Alam
An Indian takeaway in Lowestoft has been named restaurant of the year at the English Curry Awards 2022.
Lowestoft Tandoori was among the winners in the East of England at the award ceremony which celebrates the best in the industry.
It is owned by Meheraj Alam and Nasima Begum who will celebrate their 10th year in the town this October.
Mr Alam and Ms Begum, both 32, attended the event in Birmingham on Monday, August 22, but they said did not expect to win.
"To be named restaurant of the year in the East of England feels absolutely phenomenal," the couple said.
"We were up against some very big names.
"We are only a small business so we were not expecting it at all."
Most Read
- 1 Man followed and verbally abused while visiting One Stop shop
- 2 Family rush to rescue partially blind man who fell at level crossing
- 3 'Behave' - Car seized and two warned for anti-social driving
- 4 Wheels removed from parked car during evening theft
- 5 Seaside town serial killer talk to give insight in to 'troubling topics'
- 6 Phones and electric bike stolen from home in broad daylight
- 7 Lock cut as thieves steal Scott mountain bike
- 8 Bikers rally round brave Jessica, 2, who is battling cancer
- 9 Car tyres slashed as vehicle targeted overnight
- 10 From schools to shops: All you need to know about living in Lowestoft
The restaurant was nominated by members of the public and their ratings on Tripadvisor - number one restaurant in Lowestoft and second in the whole of Suffolk - were also considered when choosing the winner.
Ms Begum added: "We come from very humble beginnings. A few years ago we were struggling and were ready to throw the towel in.
"But we have an amazing, loyal customer base.
"We just want to say a massive thank you to them."
Elsewhere in Norwich, Spice Valley, in Magdalen Street, won the Best Customer Service of the Year Award for the second year running.