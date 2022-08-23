Lowestoft Indian restaurant named business of the year at national awards

Meheraj Alam is the owner of Lowestoft Tandoori - Credit: Meheraj Alam

An Indian takeaway in Lowestoft has been named restaurant of the year at the English Curry Awards 2022.

Lowestoft Tandoori was among the winners in the East of England at the award ceremony which celebrates the best in the industry.

It is owned by Meheraj Alam and Nasima Begum who will celebrate their 10th year in the town this October.

Lowestoft Tandoori was named Restaurant of the Year in the East of England at the English Curry Awards 2022 - Credit: Archant

Mr Alam and Ms Begum, both 32, attended the event in Birmingham on Monday, August 22, but they said did not expect to win.

"To be named restaurant of the year in the East of England feels absolutely phenomenal," the couple said.

"We were up against some very big names.

"We are only a small business so we were not expecting it at all."

The restaurant was nominated by members of the public and their ratings on Tripadvisor - number one restaurant in Lowestoft and second in the whole of Suffolk - were also considered when choosing the winner.

Lowestoft Tandoori is owned by Meheraj Alam and Nasima Begum - Credit: Nasima Begum

Ms Begum added: "We come from very humble beginnings. A few years ago we were struggling and were ready to throw the towel in.

"But we have an amazing, loyal customer base.

"We just want to say a massive thank you to them."

Elsewhere in Norwich, Spice Valley, in Magdalen Street, won the Best Customer Service of the Year Award for the second year running.