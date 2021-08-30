Revamped bar reopens with burger brand link-up to make town 'party central'
A Lowestoft pub and bar has reopened after a revamp and a new link-up with a popular Norwich burger brand.
The Harbour, which was bought by Moss and Co in spring and underwent a refurbishment programme, is teaming up with Fupburger, which started in Norwich in July 2019 and has become a firm favourite with food-lovers.
It is currently based at The Dog House on the city's St George's Street.
The Harbour, based at Bridge House in Lowestoft, opposite the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club, reopens with a new round bar, a list of craft beers and a cocktail mixologist, as well The Hatch, which will serve takeaway coffee and tea.
It is part of a trend which its owner believes is seeing Lowestoft become "party central", with the venue also home to DJ booths, a dance floor and flower wall, as well as plans for live bands and late night entertainment.
David Moss, its owner, said the business was expanding and that it was looking to buy freehold venues across the region looking for a quick sale.
"The opportunity to purchase The Harbour was too good to miss, especially given its location, the inward investment into the town and a trend that is seeing Lowestoft becoming party central in a shift away from Oulton Broad where one of our other pubs is located," he said.
He added: “We are extremely thrilled to have Tom and the guys from Fupburger onboard, with proper burgers that really are something special and worth experiencing."
Tom Shiers, founder of Fupburger, said: “Our burgers are all about the quality of ingredients from local produce, and you can taste it. We are a positive product of a global pandemic, if there is such a thing?
"Without it I'd still be a roadie and still have to travel down to London for a decent burger. If it doesn't make a mess, it ain't worth eating."
Moss and Co also runs The Bell at Carlton Colville, The Village Maid at Lound, The Jolly Sailors at Pakefield, The Commodore at Oulton Broad and The Angel at Wangford.
To find out more about The Harbour visit instagram.com/theharbourlowestoft/ or facebook.com/The-Harbour-Inn-107137738326988/
