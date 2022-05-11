'A real asset to the town': Traders unveiled for new seafront food hall

Directors of the First Light Festival CIC team with staff at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft as work continues. - Credit: Mick Howes

An exciting new venue for food and drinks will soon open its doors as work gathers pace to transform an iconic seafront pavilion.

A restyled East Point Pavilion is closer to reality as a scheme of works continue to create a "unique destination" for Lowestoft seafront.

Work has been gathering pace at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Point Pavilion Facebook

With the new food hall to feature four vendors, a bar, DJs, live music and a small stage area an "exciting mix of food traders" has this week been confirmed.

Serving fresh, independent food and drink inside the pavilion, there will be lots of variety to choose from at the soon-to-open East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

Work has been gathering pace at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Point Pavilion Facebook

The new East Point Pavilion will officially open its doors on Friday, June 17.

With £720,000 from the government’s Towns Fund being used for its restoration, work to repurpose the building into an exciting community and events space started on January 17 as Lowestoft contractors PJ Spillings began a process of "minor demolition" ahead of "the fit-out of the building".

Work has been gathering pace at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

And with work having been moving at a pace over the past few weeks, the organisers of Lowestoft’s First Light Festival - who were unveiled as the new operators for the pavilion in November last year - have announced the traders who will be based at the East Point Pavilion.

A First Light Festival C.I.C spokesman said: "Following six months of works on the iconic seafront building, the Pavilion will officially open its doors on Friday, June 17 - the evening before the 24-hour, non-stop, multi arts First Light Festival kicks off."

The traders are:

Sir Toby’s Beers - Well known for their craft beer stall on Norwich Market and more recently for opening the real ale Stanford Arms in Lowestoft, Sir Toby’s will be running the EPP bar.

Oishii Kitchen - An Asian street food restaurant known for their burgers, bao buns and brownies.

Tres Hermanas - Offering flavoursome Mexican street food.

Black Dog Pizza - Hand-stretched, sourdough pizzeria offering both traditional Italian flavours and some more funky, modern takes on pizza.

Door to the Cosmos - Running the outdoor kiosk serving hot drinks, ice cream and on-the-go eats.

Reaction

With the East Point Pavilion owned by East Suffolk Council, it will be run by First Light Festival Community Interest Company (CIC).

Genevieve Christie, the director of First Light Festival in Lowestoft - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Genevieve Christie, First Light Festival chief executive and one of First Light CIC directors, said: “We’re so excited to be able to announce the names of the traders who will make up the food community at East Point Pavilion.

"It’s such an amazing location and we think it will be a real asset to the town with something for everybody, whether you’re a local resident or visitor.

"We have exciting plans to run a year-long schedule of live music, DJs and performances, alongside a varied calendar of artisan markets and community-led workshops and events.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development. - Credit: Mick Howes

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “This is an exciting stage in the refurbishment of the East Point Pavilion into a modern space for visitors and the community to enjoy and we are looking forward to its completion.

"The repurposing of this prominent building forms part of our ambitious plans to regenerate Lowestoft’s popular seafront, including the construction of 72 eye-catching contemporary huts further along the beach.”

The redesign of the Victoriana-style glass pavilion overlooking the sea, has seen the East Point Pavilion described as "the perfect spot to enjoy the sea view, whilst tasting delicious food from an assortment of independent street food traders, alongside barista coffee, craft beer, wine and cocktails from our house bar and café."

