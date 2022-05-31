Chick this out! The restaurant serving some of the hottest wings around

Jus Winging It opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday, May 18 - Credit: Archant

Hungry visitors to Lowestoft seafront have a new option to choose from following the launch of a new chicken outlet by the pier.

Jus' Winging It opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday, May 18, and has been met by an "amazing response" from the town.

Manager Joe Pybus, 28, who lives in Lowestoft, said he couldn't have imagined the support he has received so far.

Buffalo Soldier - one of the chicken wing options served at Jus Winging It - Credit: Archant

He said: "I really didn't expect it - the first few weeks have been amazing.

"I can't put it into words. The whole town have been really excited and I couldn't be more thankful."

Mr Pybus said he had no prior experience of running a restaurant having previously worked as a fitness instructor at a gym and a DJ.

But, with a keen interest in cooking, Mr Pybus regularly made chicken wings as a treat for friends and family - which led to calls for him to take his passion seriously after receiving rave reviews.

He added: "They would constantly be on my back about opening a place.

Jus Wingin It, Lowestoft Claremont. Diego, Owner Joe Pybus, and Zimraan Prince Jr. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

"I agreed to think about it and had in the back of my mind that it would take a year or so to get prepared.

"But then this opportunity came up and I couldn't turn it down."

Located at the Claremont Pier next to the popular sports bar, Mr Pybus said the venue is "perfect" as he plans to grow the business.

And Mr Pybus, who still DJs at nightclubs in Norwich on the weekends, is showing no signs of slowing down - adding he'd love to expand into other locations in the next five years.

Mr Pybus said: "I have massive plans. I'd love to have five Jus' Winging Its in East Anglia in the next few years.

Jus Wingin It, Lowestoft Claremont. Korean Gochujang Loaded Fries. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

"For now, it's about growing this site. We have a prime location which gives us a good position to become more popular and build the social media platforms."

Mr Pybus also claims to be bringing the heat for spice lovers.

He added: "I believe we have the probably the hottest wings in the region.

"It's not just hot for the sake of being hot - it's important that the chicken tastes nice too.

"Word of mouth is spreading that if you like hot sauce then you'll love it here.

"We're already seeing people travel down especially from places like Norwich to try our food which is incredible."

Jus' Winging It is open Wednesdays until Sundays from 12-8pm, but will look to extend opening hours during the summer months.