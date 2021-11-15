Family-run boutique hotel welcomes new management in town

John and Agata Swidowska, are the new managers of the Hog Hotel in Pakefield and have moved up with their family from Dorset. - Credit: The Hog Hotel

A family-run boutique hotel has welcomed new management determined to take the business to the next level.

John and Agata Swidowska and their young family moved up from Dorset to run the Hog Hotel in Pakefield.

They come from a hospitality background, having a number of Red Carnation properties, including luxury hotels in the Channel Islands and some time at Claridge’s.

Terry with his other members of staff who will work in the Hog Hotel kitchen. - Credit: The Hog Hotel

They are joined by local lad and executive head chef Terry Balme, who has been at the Hog Hotel since October, after four years at Honingham Buck in Norfolk.

Hotel supervisor, Josh Flegg, also joins the hotel, having previously worked at Fritton Lake private members club.

For owners Mr and Mrs Swidowska, they are excited for what Christmas and beyond in 2022 has in store.

They said: “We are thrilled to be joining the superb team at The Hog Hotel.

"After many years of hospitality experience working in four and five-star hotels across the country, our aim is to ensure we continue to be the leading hotel in Lowestoft and the surrounding area while building on our offering to the local community.

"Our intention is to offer great hospitality and a home away from home to our guests, so they have the very best experience while staying, dining, or visiting the Hog Hotel.

"We are excited to have moved to the beautiful Suffolk Coast, it is an amazing part of the country and we cannot wait to get to explore.

"The support and welcome from the hotel’s regular dining guests has been genuinely overwhelming and together with Terry we have great plans for next year including a regular and fabulous afternoon tea from February and a summer BBQ programme, as well as enhancing the lunch and bar offer.”

The Hog Hotel in Pakefield. - Credit: The Hog Hotel

After a busy summer the hotel is now focusing on spending some time training the team ready for a busy 2022 season.

They are aiming for various accreditations including the 4-star AA status; 2 AA Rosette standard for food and service, and Quality and Tourism recognition, to sit alongside the Best of the Best rating on Trip Advisor which would be a first for Lowestoft.