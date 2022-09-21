'Say Hola!' New Taco Bell restaurant opening in coastal town

The New Taco Bell restaurant in Lowestoft town centre opens on September 21. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new Taco Bell restaurant is set to open its doors in a coastal town today.

The Mexican-inspired US fast food giant will open its first restaurant in Lowestoft after a scheme of works gathered pace over recent weeks.

Located on London Road North, on the main approach to Lowestoft town centre, the new Taco Bell restaurant will open at 11am on Wednesday, September 21.

And to mark the transformation of the building that had been empty for more than a year after McDonald's departed Lowestoft town centre, special offers will be available at the "stylish 2,000 sq ft space".

Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Lowestoft.

“Suffolk has been crying out for more Taco Bells and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.

"We look forward to feeding residents from Wednesday, September 21 onwards whether it be via home delivery, click and collects, takeaway or dine in”.

Renowned for its quick-service Mexican-inspired classics - Taco Bell has been serving customers in the UK since June 2010.

In July, Taco Bell were given approval to unveil a new restaurant on London Road North - replacing the former McDonald's restaurant that had been in the town for more than 35 years when it closed in April last year.

With the building having been transformed over recent weeks, two weekend's ago boards that had covered the building were removed, to show its development, as new signage was installed on the front and side of the building to showcase the new store.

Some of the food on offer as the new Taco Bell restaurant in Lowestoft town centre opens on September 21. - Credit: Taco Bell

To mark the brand's 106th UK restaurant opening, people in Lowestoft are being invited to "say ‘Hola’ to Taco Bell" with a free taco offer when customers download the Taco Bell UK app - while 100 free t-shirts and tacos will also be given out on opening day to the first 100 customers.

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website, third party delivery platform or use the digital kiosks in-store to takeaway.

With the Lowestoft restaurant being "the first for the area", Taco Bell Lowestoft will be open from 11am until 11pm, seven days a week from Wednesday, September 21.