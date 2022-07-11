Green light for new Taco Bell restaurant to open in town centre

Change of use plans have been given the go-ahead for the former Suffolk House building in London Road North, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

US giant Taco Bell looks set to open a restaurant in Lowestoft after plans were given the green light.

More than a year after McDonald's departed Lowestoft town centre, a new Taco Bell branch looks set to be unveiled on London Road North.

With "consent for the display of illuminated advertising" being given the go ahead by East Suffolk Council last month, a second application centring around an extraction system has now been approved.

Plans for "Installation of replacement plant and extraction system to ground floor commercial premises" were lodged with the council in April as part of a scheme for the former McDonald's restaurant at 35 London Road North, Lowestoft.

The popular restaurant on the main approach to Lowestoft town centre had been in town for more than 35 years when it closed in April last year.

Taco Bell is looking to move in to the former McDonalds building in London Road North, Lowestoft - Credit: Archant/PA

Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants that specialises in Mexican-inspired cuisine.

With a full application and an associated express advertisement consent application lodged with the council by agents Beamish Planning Consultancy, on behalf of T Bello Group Limited, for the "currently vacant ground floor commercial premises", the extraction system plans were approved by East Suffolk Council under delegated powers two weeks ago.

A letter from the agents to the council said: "The premises are currently vacant, having until recently been occupied by McDonalds.

"In association with their intended usage of the premises as a mixed restaurant and hot food takeaway, Taco Bell wish to install a replacement plant and extraction system."

A report from a delegated officer at the council said: "The application is considered to comply with local and national planning policy and as such it is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions.

"The Town Council have recommended their support and no objections have been received from consultees or neighbours.

"It is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions."

In recommending that "planning permission be granted" subject to conditions and in granting approval, a decision notice letter to the agents from the council stated: "Permission is hereby granted by East Suffolk Council."