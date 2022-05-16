Bespoke banquets to feature at return of Lowestoft's First Light Festival

A globally acclaimed farm-to-fork chef will be offering an array of foraged feasts at the return of a major beach festival next month.

Nicola Hordern will be creating a bespoke menu for revellers at the long-awaited return of the First Light Festival in Lowestoft on June 18/19.

The feasts have been designed to work in sympathy with the local setting and heritage, as well as with the changes to the light and atmosphere as the festival moves through its 24-hour cycle.

The banquets will include a fish stew with couscous and sea vegetable salad or a vegetarian spring vegetable stew on Friday, May 17 for those arriving early.

The following night, as people prepare for a range of overnight music and activities, the feast will include Spanish lamb and honey stew, or a whole roast cauliflower with chermoula, tahini sauce and spiced chickpeas.

A shore-to-spoon Sunday morning brunch will include Lowestoft kipper kedgeree or lentil and bean dhal with raita and flatbread.

Both dinners are priced at £25 per person, while the brunch is £8 per person.

Formerly of Darsham Nurseries, the Suffolk chef switched professions from accounting aged 44.

After training at Ballymaloe Cookery School and at Chez Panisse in California, she returned to Suffolk and has recently taken on a new role at the Old Hospital site in Southwold.

The banquets come as East Point Pavilion prepares to reopen, with festival organisers having refurbished the site over the past six months as part of the First Light Festival community interest company, established in 2018.

The pavilion will welcome customers for the first time on June 17 ahead of the festival, with the food hall hosting Sir Toby's Beers, Oishii Kitchen, Tres Hermanas, Black Dog Pizza and Door to the Cosmos.

Independent vendors will also be selling a range of food and drink throughout the festival, including Sunrise Crepes, Churros & Chorizo, Jilly's Jackets, Waveney Valley Smokehouse, Squilia & Squidge, Moco Kitchen, Lickerty Ice, the Penny Bun Bakehouse and Baytree Pizza.