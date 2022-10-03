'Perfect Bavarian atmosphere' transforms seafront pavilion

The successful Oktoberfest celebrations at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Organisers of an inaugural Bavarian-style event at an iconic seafront pavilion have hailed the weekend celebration as "a great success."

After the Oktoberfest offerings saw the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft transformed with German inspired food in a lively beer hall on Friday and Saturday, overjoyed organisers are hopeful it "will become an annual event.”

It came after thousands of people visited the pavilion over the August bank holiday weekend for the East Pint Beer Fest.

The successful Oktoberfest celebrations at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Another fine turnout enjoyed the very special Oktoberfest celebration at the weekend.

Genevieve Christie, CEO of First Light Festival Community Interest Company who run the pavilion, said: "We'd like to thank everyone who came along across the weekend to help make our first ever Oktoberfest celebration a great success.

"It was brilliant to see so many people enjoying the rare and authentic Oktoberfest beers that Sir Toby's Beers had curated - which were so popular that we had to restock some of the kegs halfway through Saturday afternoon.

"Fun games helped make the Saturday evening party go with a swing, including a contest to see who could blow the longest note on the tuba - which after a couple of steins of beer was quite an achievement for those who took part.

"The oompah music and some inspired fancy dress choices created the perfect Bavarian atmosphere for what we hope will become an annual event.”

Featuring beers sourced from all six designated Munich Oktoberfest breweries and served in steins from Sir Toby's Beers at East Point Pavilion, independent street food traders Black Dog Pizza Co, Tres Hermanas, Oishii Street Kitchen and Rock The Kasbah Moorish Street Food all served German-inspired dishes throughout the event.

And at the special ticketed event on Saturday night, all of the oompah favourites echoed out around the seafront pavilion as entertainment from the Loddon Brass Band took centre stage.

Prizes were also handed out during fancy dress competitions, with awards for the best outfits honouring those who dressed to impress.