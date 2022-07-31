News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
First look as Lowestoft chippy reopens following major revamp

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:14 PM July 31, 2022
Staff at Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop after reopening

Staff at Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop after reopening - Credit: Becky Fletcher

A town chippy has reopened after being closed for two weeks to allow a major refurb to take place.

Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop, in Lowestoft, closed its doors temporarily earlier this month as it announced plans to overhaul its service counter and bring in new equipment.

Chippy manager Becky Fletcher, 37, had revealed the changes were needed due to a boom in business since she and owner Alex Srds took over two years ago.

Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop reopened on Friday (July 29)

Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop reopened on Friday (July 29) - Credit: Becky Fletcher

Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop's revamp took about two weeks to complete

Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop's revamp took about two weeks to complete - Credit: Becky Fletcher

But after switching things around, the fish and chip shop reopened to hungry customers on Friday, July 29, eager to take in their new surroundings.

Customer seating has been placed on the left hand side of the shop while the counter has been moved anti-clockwise to give the shop a different feel.

Customer seating has been moved to the left hand side of the shop

Customer seating has been moved to the left hand side of the shop - Credit: Becky Fletcher

The chippy prior to the revamp

The chippy prior to the revamp - Credit: Becky Fletcher

Blue aesthetic lighting has also been added to the floor for a visual effect.

