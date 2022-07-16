Popular chippy closes for refurb ahead of major shake-up

Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop is closed for up to two weeks while a revamp takes place - Credit: Becky Fletcher

A popular chip shop in Lowestoft is planning to turn its shop on its head - literally.

Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop is to move its service counter and equipment the other way round as part of a major transformation which will see the kitchen stripped out and more indoor seating added.

Becky Fletcher, 37, manager of the chippy, said that the shake-up was needed because of a boom in business since she and owner Alex Srds took over two years ago.

The chippy prior to the revamp - Credit: Becky Fletcher

She said: "The demand has gone through the roof to, be honest.

"We're going to completely overhaul the equipment and bring in new and quality replacements.

"Once we're done, the whole feel of the place will be completely different."

Having served customers from the site in Oulton Road for decades, the chip shop has built up a loyal following over the years.

Becky Fletcher (right), manager, with boss Alex Srds - Credit: Becky Fletcher

And despite only being a part of it for the past few years, Ms Fletcher said she hopes the move will allow the chippy to become even more customer-centric.

She said: "When people visit us, we don't want them to just get their food and go. We care and we want to talk to people.

"We know that for some of our regulars, particularly the older generation, they only have us to talk to some weeks so we get how important that contact is.

Owner Alex Srds - Credit: Becky Fletcher

"We want to be there for them."

While the chippy still offers a delivery service to customers, Ms Fletcher is aiming high in-store and confirmed the business is going "bigger and better" than ever before.

But Ms Fletcher believes she knows the secret ingredient to the recent spike in footfall.

The equipment will be replaced by "new and improved" models - Credit: Becky Fletcher

She added: "I put it down to the boss - it's in the quality and the quantity of the food.

"He doesn't cut corners. If he wouldn't eat it, he won't sell it. It's that simple."

The chippy has now shut its doors for up to two weeks while the work is carried out but Ms Fletcher has hinted at plans for a grand reopening - which could involve prizes for customers.