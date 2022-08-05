Summer cafés to return to popular church this month

A popular café will make a welcome return to Pakefield.

Back by popular demand, the very popular cliff top Summer Café will return to Pakefield Church this Friday, August 5 between 10am and noon.

Summer café's will then continue to be held on Fridays this month – August 12, August 19 and August 26.

A spokesman said: "Come along to enjoy the famous sea breeze bacon butties, delicious cakes and savouries in this lovely venue or takeaway.

"Teas and coffees will be available and, importantly, a chance to meet up with existing and make new friends in these spacious surroundings.

"This wonderful location provides plenty of healthy ozone to sharpen the appetites and, in doing so, raise funds for the fabric of our beautiful church."



