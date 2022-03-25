5 of the best places to get ice cream in Lowestoft

Ice cream is a popular choice for many when it comes to picking a favourite sweet treat.

With so many flavours to choose from, there is something for all tastebuds.

Here are just a few options to pick from in and around Lowestoft.

1. Sandy Toes

Where: Esplanade, NR33 0QG

Sandy Toes is located to the south of the Claremont Pier near to the beach office and RNLI Lifeguard Station.

Ideally situated for hungry beachgoers, Sandy Toes is home to the slush mountain.

The ice cream parlour doesn't just offer ice cream, there is also tea and coffee, buckets and spades and much more.

2. Candy World

Where: Station Square, NR32 2AJ

Offering sweets from around the globe, Candy World has something for everyone.

From Hershey's to Jolly Ranchers, the shop specialises in American imports and ice cream is among its offerings.

3. Everitt Park Cafe & Bar

Where: Nicholas Everitt Park, NR33 9JR

Located in the middle of Nicholas Everitt Park, ice cream is a popular choice among park goers, particularly in the summer months.

Everitt Park Cafe & Bar offers a range of locally sourced fresh food, hot and cold refreshments and ice creams.

4. Martello Coffee House

Where: Sparrows Nest, Whapload Road

With a strong ice cream selection, The Martello Coffee House also provides a wide range of hot and cold food options.

Its desserts offering is a strong favourite serving specialty ice creams topped with fresh whipped cream and extras including toffee, mint and cherry.

5. Sweet Obsession

Where: Bridge Road, NR33 9JT

Serving local Parravani's real soft scoop ice cream, Sweet Obsession has more than 150 sweet lines to choose from.

Located in the heart of Oulton Broad, the shop sells sweets from jars and a range of soft scoop ice cream options.