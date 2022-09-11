Restaurant brings theatre of fire and flames to the kitchen
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A new Portuguese restaurant is bringing the theatre of fire and flames to customers with its dual wood-fired ovens.
Flint in Lowestoft opened towards the end of July and has enjoyed a busy summer since.
The food venture was started by Anna Jorge alongside her husband Ricardo and business partner Sally Peck.
The pair have run My Alfresco since 2015, a company selling wood-fired ovens and barbeques, and now they hope to showcase some of their products while also serving the people of Lowestoft delicious Portuguese food.
Owner Ana Jorge said: "There is something special about cooking with wood, You have to know what you are doing and it is a real skill.
"Parts of the oven cook at different temperatures so you have to know where the hottest parts are in order to make sure everything is cooked perfectly.
"One pizza could take two minutes whereas roasting meats can take hours."
The focus at Flint is on traditional Portuguese dishes, with specials such as suckling pig, pork and clams and octopus, and there is an extensive wine menu to compliment the vibrant flavours.
It is open Tuesday to Thursday between 2pm and 10pm but at the weekend the restaurant also serves breakfast from 10am, where you can find the ubiquitous Portuguese custard tarts to enjoy alongside a cup of coffee.
The restaurant is housed in one of the oldest buildings in the coastal town, a 16th century flint-knapped building that was the former home of the Wilde family, who were wealthy merchants and philanthropists.
"When we took it over the building was in a bad state so we had to do lots of renovations" added Mrs Jorge.
"We kept lots of the original features which adds to the atmosphere.
"Our courtyard garden is a real highlight with the water fountain and wood-fired ovens. We wanted to create a relaxing space and people have really enjoyed spending time there this summer, particularly as the weather has been so nice.
"Everyone has said the decor is beautiful which is great to hear."
With their expertise in wood-fired cooking, there are plans to share their expertise with cooking classes in the future.
"We wanted to do something different so we thought opening a restaurant with our ovens would be a great way to do so.
"Hopefully in the future we can host classes and show our customers how to cook this way."