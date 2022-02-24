Restauranteur needed in next stage of redevelopment at popular pier

Claremont Pier is looking for a new restauranteur as the popular complex enters the spring and summer season. - Credit: Robert Howard

A director of a popular pier complex is on the hunt for a new restauranteur as it enters the next stage of development.

Claremont Pier in Lowestoft is gearing up for a popular spring and summer season ahead.

Incredible panoramic views of the coast and beach are now on offer to customers - Credit: Claremont Pier

Over January, the sports bar at the complex was refurbished to include panoramic views of the beach.

Now, there are plans to serve food to customers at both terrace bars.

Claremont Pier is busy preparing for the season ahead. - Credit: Mick Howes

Ben Llewellyn, one of the directors said: "We are looking for a experienced restaurateur to work with us at the pier to supply food to the 200 cover terrace and 60 cover Bar20.

"One of the things that let us down last summer was not offering food, so this is something we are looking to improve on for the season ahead.

"Any interested parties can get in touch detailing what experience they have and ideas for what they would like to offer food wise to ben@claremontpier.co.uk."