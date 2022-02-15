'A Mexican in Lowestoft?': Comedians joke about town's food options

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicome joked about the lack of food options in Lowestoft. - Credit: PA/Nick Butcher

Comedian Josh Widdicome has revealed he has never felt more like a superstar than he did in a Lowestoft restaurant.

On the latest episode of his podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett, the comedians discussed their issues with getting food in Lowestoft when touring.

Beckett said: "In Lowestoft, there wasn't many places to eat.

"Do you know what I had for lunch? Fish and chips.

"Do you know what I had for dinner? Fish and chips.

"There's nothing else to eat, it's so cold up there and windy!"

The pair lamented on the fact that they usually go to chain restaurants as they know "what's happening".

But Widdicome revealed that is was actually in Lowestoft restaurant where he felt the most famous in his career.

He said: "I remember doing a gig there with Sean Walsh.

"We went to a Mexican [reestaurant]."

At this point, Beckett chimed in and said: "Ah, that's the danger zone. In Lowestoft? No offence Lowestoft, but a Mexican in Lowestoft?"

Widdicome continued: "When we walked into the Mexican, the owner acted like J-LO [singer Jennifer Lopez] had walked in - it was incredible."

"It was probably the most I've ever felt like a superstar when I went to that Mexican in Lowestoft and the least I've ever felt was last night backstage in Eastbourne."

Rob Beckett performed at Lowestoft's Marina Theatre on Saturday, February 12, 2022, while Widdicome last performed on the theatre's stage on February 13, 2020.

The two are set to embark on an area tour of their podcast Parenting Hell in 2023.