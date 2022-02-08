Restaurant started by Beatles superfan celebrates 40th anniversary

Manager Joanne Smith and waitress Vienna Butcher tucking in to two exciting desserts at Sgt Pepper’s restaurant - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A High Street restaurant is celebrating four decades of feeding families in Lowestoft this summer.

Known for their 'fab' selection of groovy food, Sgt Peppers have worked many a hard day's night since opening its doors in August 1982.

Previously a pinewood furniture shop, owner Mike Power opened the restaurant with his former partner as a nod to The Beatles' iconic album.

With a 60s theme throughout, the restaurant notably features musical instruments, including a drum kit, hanging from the ceiling.

General manager Joanne Smith said: "We are celebrating our 40th year this summer.

"We're planning a few days of celebrating to mark the anniversary.

"Mike was a big Beatles fan.

"When he first opened the restaurant 40 years ago it was very much a Beatles theme, and it's stayed that way ever since, as popular as ever.

"It's also a bit like a US diner, with black and red furniture, a jukebox on the wall, and musical instruments on the ceiling.

"There's something to look at everywhere your eyes go, and it's all quite retro."

Ms Smith has worked at the restaurant for 11 years.

She said: "I remember when we marked our 30th anniversary, not long after I started working here, and we had a great turn out from the town to celebrate.

"I love working here, every day is different.

"You never know who is going to walk through the door - I'm still waiting for Ed Sheeran."

The landmark anniversary comes after two years of disruption during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Smith said: "It has been very hard during the pandemic.

"We were completely closed during the first lockdown, and then reopened in July 2020.

"We hit the ground running and had a fantastic summer, and then stayed open for takeaway when the second lockdown happened.

"That was really good and helped us to keep our staff employed.

"The support from our customers throughout has been amazing.

"It has been very humbling to see people keep coming back."