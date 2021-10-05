Pub welcomes pizza company offering 'awesome' food for Lowestoft
A Lowestoft pub has welcomed a pizza company into its premises which promises to offer 'awesome' new food right on the town's doorstep.
The Stanford Arms, run by Toby Westgarth and Dominic Burke since May 2021, welcomed Dough at Deer, a recently launched Norfolk pizza company this weekend.
Dough at Deer only launched eight months ago but so far has been a hit amongst people at the Reindeer in Norwich.
The residency at the Stanford Arms in Lowestoft promises to add a bit of excitement to an already strong food menu at the pub.
Mr Burke, talked about the inspiration behind the collaboration saying: "I've been fortunate enough to try some of the pizzas at the Reindeer in Norwich and I was a huge fan when I tried it.
"Teaming up with the guys at Dough at Deer means the town gets an awesome new food offering.
"We inherited a large wood fire oven from the previous owners and this has allowed us to add to our staple of food choices already."
Mr Burke said that this weekend just gone was the first weekend Dough at Deer were at the premises and added their presence at the pub is a positive.
"The new and updated menu means we can bring in a clientele who may not be huge beer lovers but huge food lovers instead," he said.
He added: "We are a winter pub as well and we already have the fires going now that the nights are drawing in.
"We will only be getting busier as the winter months draw in so having the guys from Dough at Deer here means we don't have to worry about staffing.
"We also get to introduce locals to some great pizza flavours."
Mr Burke said he was personally really excited about what the future holds.
He said: "It is an exciting time for Lowestoft and the region because we get to share with the locals great food and great beer.
"We are also planning on having live music each Sunday and hope to have the Dough at Deer guys on site Friday through to Sunday with the possibility of Thursday evenings as well."