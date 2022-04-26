Pub launches brunch with pizzas and bottomless beers and cocktails

A new brunch with pizzas and bottomless drinks is launching at the Stanford Arms in Lowestoft. - Credit: Fupizza

Grab a slice of the action at a Lowestoft pub which is launching brunch with tasty woodfired pizzas and bottomless drinks.

The Stanford Arms was taken on by Toby Westgarth and Dominic Burke a year ago and both also run Sir Toby's Beers on Norwich Market.

Bottomless brunch launches on Saturday, April 30, and there will be two hour slots available from 2pm every Saturday for £30 per person.

The team behind Sir Toby's Beers when they got the keys to the Stanford Arms in 2021. - Credit: Sir Toby's Beers

The food will be provided by Fupizza, which already serves there from Thursday to Saturday, and it is run by Tom Shiers who owns local burger brand Fupburger.

There will be a selection of pizzas and fries for each group, with the minimum booking for four people, and there are also vegan options.

The drinks will be bottomless and you will be able to mix and match, with beers and cocktails including a Bloody Mary, Paloma and Aperol Spritz available.

Mr Burke said: "We have a reputation in the region for the best ales around but we want to appeal to others and I have a cocktail background so it is a no brainer."