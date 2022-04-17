Kick out the jams at this Lowestoft bakery's live music nights

Penny Bun Bakehouse in Lowestoft hopes to host more live music sessions at hits bakery in Bloodmoor Road following the success of previous events - Credit: Penny Bun Bakehouse

A bakery in Suffolk want you to have a slice of cake and dance with it as it plans to host more live music sessions following the success of previous events.

The Penny Bun Bakehouse in Lowestoft hopes to hold more 'Bakehouse Sessions' in the summer months, bringing local bands to the unusual venue for a night of music, local ales and food.

The events first began in February 2020 but has been unable to return until February this year due to the pandemic.

John Spillings started the bakery in 2010 - Credit: Penny Bun Bakehouse

John Spillings, 41, started the bakery in 2010 having spent a number of years working as a chef in Michelin-starred restaurants.

He said: "We held our first night just before the pandemic and hoped to do them once a month but then Covid struck.

"Almost two years to the day we got to bring back the Bakehouse Sessions and it was a great success with local bands, food and a small bar.

"We stripped one side of the bakery out and had bands set up at one end. People seemed to really enjoy it and gave a chance to listen to music in a slightly different environment."

Penny Bun Bakehouse produce a wide range of different breads - Credit: Penny Bun Bakehouse

While there are no concrete dates set for future events amid a busy few months, Mr Spilling hopes people will be rocking out in the bakery once again in the summer.

Mr Spillings, from Beccles, developed his baking and patisserie skills at Raymond Blanc's Le Manoir in Oxford and later became inspired to start his own bakery after visiting another on the outskirts of London.

A number of sweet treats and pastries are also on offer for pre-order from the bakery and for collection from The Box in Southwold - Credit: Penny Bun Bakehouse

"I decided I wanted to return home and set up a café to Suffolk and managed to find this premise.

"We started off as a wholesale bakery and also visited local markets for the first seven years nut after a friend's dad offered a spot at his shop in Southwold we've had a pop-up at The Box.

"Covid cut the wholesale business down a bit but the shop got busier and busier and we've developed a really good local following now."

People can choose from a range of baked goods which can be pre-ordered for collection at at The Box in Southwold on Saturdays between 8am and 2.30pm or directly from the bakery itself.

More information can be found on its website: www.thepennybunbakehouse.co.uk

A tempting savoury pastry from Penny Bun Bakehouse in Lowestoft








