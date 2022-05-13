Taco Bell set to open in McDonald's former town centre premises

The former McDonald's premises on London Road North Lowestoft has been vacant now for over a year. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new Taco Bell branch looks set to take over the former McDonald's premises on London Road North in Lowestoft.

A shift leader role for the store has been advertised on jobs site Indeed.

It will come as welcome news for Lowestoft's high street after the former McDonald's premises closed back in April 2021 - meaning the prime unit has now been empty for over a year.

Windows were shuttered up last April. - Credit: Mick Howes

An active planning permission document on East Suffolk Council website reveals a proposal for new signage for the store on 35 London Road North which was submitted on April 29 2022 and is awaiting a decision.

Taco Bell - which originated in the United States specialises in Mexican inspired quick service food is slowly expanding across the UK and already has stores across cities in the UK.

It is not the first time the nearby area has had a Taco Bell premises.

However, the store in Great Yarmouth shut permanently in 2020 - just over a year after opening - in what was described as a "tough but unavoidable" position.

Taco Bell have been contacted for further comment.