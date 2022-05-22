'I keep selling out' Mother-of-two dreams of fudge shop as business thrives

Martina Cook started Tini's Fudge and Treats during lockdown and has been growing in success ever since - Credit: Tini's Fudge and Treats

Lockdown forced many of us to make changes as it interrupted our daily lives.

But for one former chef from Lowestoft, it prompted a career change that hasn't stopped growing in success.

Martina Cook had worked in kitchens for 15 years but with the loss of work due to the pandemic, she started baking at home and launched Tini's Fudge and Treats.

And the mother-of-two's business is continuing to thrive following a "crazy" Christmas and a booking at this year's Royal Norfolk Show.

Tini's Fudge and Treats offers home delivery and also sells its products at markets in the area - Credit: Tini's Fudge and Treats

Mrs Cook, 31, said: "When Covid came I was furloughed and found myself with nothing to do.

"At the time we had planned our wedding for 2020 and I had an idea of making pieces of fudge for guests.

"I started experimenting with different flavours like lemon meringue and Oreo which was a bit different.

"My family and friends loved them so I decided to start my own business in May.

"After a couple of weeks it really took off and I started selling them at farmers' markets, offering home delivery, and supplying a local coffee shop."

After the success, Mrs Cook expanded her products into fudge cakes, cookies, and cookie pies.

The new venture became a positive departure from working as a chef, allowing her to spend more time with her young family.

Martina Cook who runs Tini's Fudge and Treats - Credit: Tini's Fudge and Treats

"Being a chef you have to work in the holidays as it is the busiest time of year," Mrs Cook said. "Now I have time off during the holidays and can set my own hours.

"It certainly beats working for someone else."

The business has gone from strength to strength and Mrs Cook has been rushed off her feet to keep up with demand.

She added: "Things went crazy last Christmas. I kept on selling out at markets so I had to rope in my husband to help.

"I'm now doing bigger events this year and even have a stall at the Royal Norfolk Show which I'm really excited about.

"Maybe in five years, I'll have my own shop."