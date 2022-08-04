New fully vegan café to open in Lowestoft

The Salty Crow is set to open in Lowestoft - Credit: Emma McKay

From artisan bread and cheeses to chocolate and whippy ice creams, a fully vegan café is set to open its doors in Lowestoft.

Mum-of-two Emma McKay, 52, will open The Salty Crow in the former Lowestoft Electrical building, which Banksy famously used for his artwork last year, and is offering a menu packed full of flavour.

Ms McKay, who is a former nurse of 32 years, said she decided to retire from the NHS to pursue a dream of running her own café.

"I've always wanted to do my own thing and I've been a vegetarian since I was 13 - I just felt it was now or never," she said.

Emma McKay outside The Salty Crow - Credit: Emma McKay

"I'm offering about 240 products and providing healthy and naughty foods. I'm making sure there's something for everyone."

Ms McKay decided to go vegan about 10 years ago and believes the industry has "springboarded" dramatically over the past decade.

She said she wants people to pick anything up and know they can eat it without looking at the ingredients.

"It's completely different now," she said. "It used to take forever to go shopping because I was constantly reading labels.

The Salty Crow will open in Lowestoft - Credit: Emma McKay

"I have so many plans for The Salty Crow and it really is a dream come true.

"It's so exciting. I can't wait to see what it looks like when we open."

Ms McKay, who is originally from Bournemouth but lived in Norwich for the majority of her life, moved to Lowestoft a year ago and has "fallen in love" with the town.

And since announcing her plans, she said the response has been largely positive so far.

The Banksy artwork in Lowestoft prior to removal. - Credit: Mick Howes

Ms McKay added: "I think Lowestoft really is a hidden gem - I'm so happy to live here.

"It's been brilliant because so many people are now dabbling in vegan food and we want to offer things that everyone will like.

"There are so many great vegan foods out there to experience and I can't wait to welcome people in."

Ms McKay plans to open the café on Friday, August 12.