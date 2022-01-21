Seven places to get a fry-up in Lowestoft

Where do you think is the best spot in Lowestoft for a fry-up? - Credit: Archant

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so how about a tasty full English without the cooking or washing up?

Here are seven places you can get a fry-up in Lowestoft.

The Lighthouse Diner on Whapload Road in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

1. The Lighthouse Diner

Where: 383 Whapload Rd, Lowestoft NR32 1UL

When: 8.30am to 2pm

Price: £5.80

This diner serves Lowestoft's highest-rated breakfast, the 'full breakfast' includes bacon, eggs, sausages, beans, mushrooms, a hash brown and toast.

There are eight other options on the breakfast menu, with prices ranging from £9.20 to £1.90 with available sides like black pudding and waffles. The Lighthouse has more than 200 reviews on Tripadvisor, and boasts a four and a half-star rating.

Martello's Coffee House on Whapload Road in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

2. Martello Coffee House

Where: Sparrows Nest, Whapload Rd, Lowestoft NR32 1XG

When: 8am to 3pm

Price: £7.75

This coffee house and restaurant serves breakfast from 8am to 12pm daily. The full English includes Suffolk sausages, barn eggs, back bacon, hash browns, beans, tomatoes and toast.

The breakfast menu has more than 20 other options, from yoghurt and granola to croque madams. The coffee house has a four-star rating based on 150 reviews.

Howards Tea Room on London Road in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

3. Howards Tea Room

Where: 177 London Rd S, Lowestoft NR33 0DR

When: 9am to 4pm

Price: £4.50

This tea room promises 'traditional English home cooking' and is the nineteenth best restaurant in Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor. The fry-up comes with eggs, bacon, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, sausages and hash browns. It comes with the option of a hot or cold drink.

There is also the all-day breakfast and another fry-up. The breakfast menu also includes variations of options. Howards Tea Room has 116 reviews on Tripadvisor and a four and a half star score.

The Kidz Breakfast Challenge at Jesters Diner. Photo: Victoria Pertusa. - Credit: Archant

4. Jester's Diner

Where: Peto Way, Lowestoft NR32 2QB

When: 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm

Price: £6.99

This diner, which offers breakfast all day, has options for everyone.

From the Big Boy Breakfast and the Big Girl Breakfast (which is the same as the Big Boy just without sausage and with extra eggs), the Fat Boy breakfast, American Breakfast and Tree Hugger Breakfast. There is also the option to build your own breakfast.

Those wanting a challenge can also take on the KIDZ Breakfast which must be eaten within an hour to win. It includes an eight-egg omelette, 12 pieces of bacon, 12 sausages, six fried eggs, bean tomatoes, mushrooms, four hash browns, four black puddings, sauteed potatoes and 12 pieces of bread.

Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Mick Howes

5. Everitt Park Cafe

Where: Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft NR33 9JR

When: 9am to 9pm

The full English comes with sausages, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, beans toast and hash browns. It also comes with a hot drink. Breakfast is served from 9am until 12pm. The cafe also serves homemade scones and cakes.

The cafe is open into the afternoon, with dishes on the menu like burgers, chilli, soup and sandwiches, pasta and hot dogs. However, the cafe is currently closed until March of this year.

6. The Potter's Kiln

Where: Leisure Way, Lowestoft NR32 4TZ

When: 9am to 11pm

Price: £6.99

This restaurant serves breakfast from 9am to 11.30am. The classic breakfast includes sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns, tomatoes, mushrooms and baked beans. There are three other options for fry-ups, with vegetarian and vegan options available.

There are forty other breakfast options on the menu, from banana pancakes to sausage buns and steak and eggs.

Eleven A Cafe on Grove Road in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

7. Cafe Eleven A

Where: 11A Grove Rd, Lowestoft NR32 1EB

When: 8am to 4pm

Cafe Eleven A serves breakfast from 8am. The breakfast includes the cafe's signature blend sausages, bacon, free-range eggs. It also comes with hash browns, beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, toast and black pudding.

For those after something else, they serve loaded bagels, with bacon and eggs, as well as warm baked good like scones and almond croissants.

Across the rest of the day, the cafe serves sandwiches, cake, burgers and more.