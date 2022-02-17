New street food truck gets permanent pitch at car boot sale

Lisa Wright is the owner of Wright Tasty - a street food truck in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lisa Wright

Breakfast baps, burgers and hot dogs are on the menu of a new street food truck which now has two permanent fixtures.

Wright Tasty was launched in December by Lisa Wright and already has pitches at Kessingland car boot sale and Walton Garage in Mobbs Way.

Lisa Wright is the owner of Wright Tasty - a street food truck in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lisa Wright

Mrs Wright, with support from her husband Dean, took the plunge to open her own business after she was made redundant from her job at Asda - where she had worked for 16 years.

That was when the mother-of-four, from north Lowestoft, decided to invest her savings and purchased a food truck.

She said: “There was massive restructuring at my former job, so I decided to take redundancy.

“It was a hard decision to make to start a business especially with Covid and this time of the year. But I worked all throughout the pandemic so I thought ‘let’s go for it’.

Lisa Wright is the owner of Wright Tasty - a street food truck in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lisa Wright

“I have put 100pc into the business.

“I wanted to do something for myself for once. Now I think it was a blessing in disguise because I am so much happier.”

Wright Tasty was given its first trading opportunity in Lowestoft’s Triangle Market, for its Christmas events, which went down a treat with locals.

Lisa Wright is the owner of Wright Tasty - a street food truck in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lisa Wright

Since then, the business has been given a pitch at the car boot sale every Sunday and Walton Garage from Tuesday to Friday, 8am until 3pm.

Wright Tasty is also available for events and private hire.

Its menu includes all of your food truck classics but made with fresh ingredients.

“Our breakfast baps and twist on a chicken burger have been the most popular choices,” said Mrs Wright.

“We make sure everything is fresh and everyone seems to be really enjoying what we have to offer.”

Looking to the future Mrs Wright hopes to expand with a fleet of food trucks.

Lisa Wright is the owner of Wright Tasty - a street food truck in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lisa Wright

She added: “I’m really enjoying it and hopefully we will start thriving now we have our permanent pitches – especially in the summer.

“I feel really positive about it. One of the main reasons we wanted to do this was to create a family business and something for our children.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved so far.”

Lisa Wright is the owner of Wright Tasty - a street food truck in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lisa Wright



