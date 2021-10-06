Exciting Halloween events planned at Lowestoft's Claremont Pier

Published: 3:52 PM October 6, 2021

The owners of Claremont Pier will host a series of exciting Halloween events. - Credit: Mick Howes

A series of exciting Halloween events will take place at Lowestoft's Claremont Pier at the end of this month.

The first is a club night aimed at 12 to 15 year olds on October 27 from 7 until 11pm.

Poster for the kids club night at Claremont Pier. - Credit: Claremont Pier

A club night on October 30 will see DJ Billy Da Kid and resident DJ Paul Nolloth bring music to the biggest fancy dress party in the East of England.

Poster for the monster fancy dress party at Claremont Pier. - Credit: Claremont Pier

On the same day, people can expect a free event featuring a fire breather, laser show, spooky arcade and ghostly fish and chips.

A free event including a fire breather and laser show will be taking place. - Credit: Claremont Pier

Owners of the pier said: "Our kids event is to really get the Covid generation out and create a space where they can socialise properly with others.

"It's part of our organic growth as a business and for Lowestoft because it isn't just about us but the entire area as well.

"It will be the first time our 820 capacity club venue will be full so that is exciting.

"We encourage people to come down to these events."

The kids event can be booked on Fatsoma and the Halloween party on Eventbrite by searching The Venue Lowestoft.