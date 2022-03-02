Theatre company's first full-scale production since lockdown to hit town

HighTide and New Wolsey Theatre will present 'When the Long Trick’s Over' at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft next week. - Credit: HighTide

A new play that is touring Suffolk and Norfolk will be staged in Lowestoft next week.

HighTide and New Wolsey Theatre will present 'When the Long Trick’s Over' by Olivier Award winning Morgan Lloyd Malcolm.

Directed by Chinonyerem Odimba, the play - HighTide’s first full-scale production since lockdown - centres around two sisters and the hardest open-water swim in the world.

Moving forward and backward in time across the 21-miles between Dover and Calais, as a young swimmer harnesses her mind and body to make the crossing, the play will be staged at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft for three performances next Tuesday, March 8 at 7.30pm and Wednesday, March 9 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

With grief, joy and 90’s pop-songs, When The Long Trick’s Over encapsulates the fact that love persists whatever the distance, and however perilous the journey to the other side.

Writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm said: "It’s going to be magical.”

Tickets for When The Long Trick’s Over at the Marina Theatre are available from www.marinatheatre.co.uk