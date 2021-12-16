Railway station to host first ever festive fayre

Pictured Left: Jacqui Dale, director of the Lowestoft Central Project, and right: Stephen Hewitt, Greater Anglia Station Team Member, promoting the Christmas Fayre. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

A festive treat is in store this weekend as the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and the Lowestoft Central Project host their first Christmas Fayre.

On Saturday, Lowestoft station’s restored Parcels Office will host numerous craft stalls with the Loddon Brass Band providing musical entertainment on the station concourse.

Refreshments, railway souvenirs and books will also be available from the station shop and tourist information office throughout the day.

The event is the latest in a number of activities held at the station since the Lowestoft Central Project commenced a few years ago.

Last week the team behind the station’s renaissance were honoured with a prestigious award for their efforts, achieving second place in the ‘Stations at the Heart of Communities’ category at the National Community Rail Awards, in recognition of their efforts to restore and rejuvenate Britain’s most easterly station.

Working with the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership, this Saturday’s event is set to showcase a host of local producers and craft makers with a wide range of products on sale.

These will include: silk flower arrangements, decoupage crafts, pet clothes and toys, handmade Christmas decorations, handcrafted jewellery and ornaments, health and well-being therapy, needle craft arts, sea glass jewellery, homeware, handmade hair accessories, tote bags, canvasses and photo gifts, pebble art, pyrography crafts, hand painted decanters, lights and light catchers, personalised home décor, jewellery, Christmas ornaments, children’s crafts and homemade preserves and bakes.

Jacqui Dale, director from the Lowestoft Central Project, said: “We are hugely excited to be staging our very first Lowestoft Station Christmas Fayre this Saturday with a host of craft makers in the Parcels Office along with live music and local produce on the concourse.

"We hope the public will join us for some festive fun and an extra opportunity to pick up some unique Christmas gifts.”

The Lowestoft Station Christmas Fayre starts at 10am and runs until 4pm.

Live festive music from the Loddon Brass Band commences at 1.30pm and admission to the event is free.

Organisers have also invited local charities and not for profit organisations to have a free stall on the station concourse, those wishing to take part are asked to email lowestoftcentral@gmail.com