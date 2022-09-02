Official programme unveiled for town's inaugural film festival

An official programme has been launched for the UK’s most easterly film festival.

Lowestoft will welcome its first annual film festival this October, with a total of 86 films to be screened.

As Lowestoft’s inaugural film festival is held between October 22 and October 28, the programme includes "an outstanding selection of local, regional and national films," according to organisers that have been curated from almost 300 submissions.

After the original idea for the film festival was formed in September last year by Joshua Freemantle and Patrick Johnson of Sunrise Studios, they dreamt of supporting and showcasing independent films from across the region with a festival.

Having launched in February, with the support of regional charity Access Community Trust, Lowestoft Film Festival will host a number of competitive categories including Best British Short, Best Student Film, Best Two Minute Movie and more.

The Grit Arts Centre. - Credit: Sunrise Studios

Screenings will take place in venues including Lowestoft Library and The Grit Arts Centre over the weekend of October 22-23.

The Parcels office exhibition space at the Lowestoft central train station will host a special exhibition on the history of cinema in Lowestoft and the newly revamped East Point Pavilion will also feature an evening screening of specially selected coastal themed shorts from October 24-28.

Inside The East Point Pavilion. - Credit: East Point Pavilion

Joshua Freemantle, founder of LFF and development producer of Sunrise Studios, said: “We’re so proud of what we’ve been able to put together and we can’t wait to welcome audiences across the venues in the town in October.

"The inaugural edition of the Lowestoft Film Festival has truly become an event that will be supporting and showcasing independent film from across the region and wider afield, and all ticket proceeds from the festival will be donated to Access Community Trust.”

Co-founder Patrick Johnson added: “Lowestoft Film Festival has provided an opportunity that people can absolutely grab with both hands and I can’t wait to see it all come together.”

Lowestoft Film Festival is made possible with support from Film Hub South East, Lowestoft Town Council, Lowestoft Central Project and Wherry Lines Partnership, Friends of Lowestoft Library, East Point Pavilion, The Grit Arts Centre, Sunrise Studios and Access Community Trust.

Full details about each film, alongside a trailer for the event, are available from the Lowestoft Film Festival website.