Youth theatre group set to stage The Little Shop of Horrors

Lowestoft Sisters Bethan and Cerys Roscoe, Director and Choreographer for the B&B Young Peoples’ Theatre Group’s production of The Little Shop of Horrors. Also pictured is Casey Divall, Musical Director along with the star of the show Audrey II, the plant which just keeps growing. - Credit: Fay Bishop

Talented junior performers are being sought as a comedy rock musical is set to be staged in Lowestoft.

With the B&B Young People’s Theatre Group set to perform The Little Shop of Horrors in October, an information evening for prospective junior performers and their parents is being held next Friday, July 15.

Auditions will then be held on Sunday, July 17, as two sisters from Lowestoft - Bethan and Cerys Roscoe - are the director and choreographer for the B&B Young Peoples’ Theatre Group’s production of The Little Shop of Horrors.

Bethan, 25 and Cerys, 24, are looking forward to the show which will be performed at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft during the half term school holiday from October 26 to October 29.

Bethan said: “Despite the title, The Little Shop of Horrors is a very upbeat and colourful production with some really catchy numbers which we are sure that young performers will very much enjoy.

"Audrey II is a wonderful puppet which gets bigger as the show progresses so it’s really going to be great fun.

"We have playing ages on the character descriptions so juniors will need to use their acting skills.”

Sister Cerys, who will be choreographing the show, addedL “Normally B&B productions are open for juniors from six to 24, but we’ll leave it up to parents to decide whether this is right for their child.”

Providing musical direction will be 19-year-old Casey Divall who is currently reading mathematics at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Casey is also an accomplished musician providing musical direction for the UEA’s choir and concert band.

An information evening for The Little Shop of Horrors for prospective junior performers and their parents takes place on July 15 at 6.30pm at The Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft.

With auditions being held on July 17, to request an audition and details of character roles please contact the group online and B&B will send a time slot.

For those who are not eligible to perform, tickets are already available for the show from The Players Theatre or by phoning the Box Office on 01502 770020.