News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Town's canoe club on the hunt for more members

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:40 PM May 9, 2022
lowestoft canoe club

Lowestoft and District Canoe Club is on the lookout for brand new members. - Credit: Glenn Langley

A canoe club popular with paddlers along our local rivers is on the lookout for brand new members of all abilities.

The club are looking to give back to the community and are hosting an open day for people to try the sport on May 14 at the Watersports Centre at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad from 10am to 3pm.

canoe club lowie

Lowestoft and District Canoe Club members out on the water. - Credit: Glenn Langley

The club was founded in 1979 and one of the members Glenn Langley said: "Our family friendly club is run entirely on a voluntary basis and gets involved in many forms of kayaking and canoeing.

"Our members are all ages, but you need to be 10 years old before you can join the training classes.

canoeing members

Members heading out for a canoe. - Credit: Glenn Langley

"Half of our members are juniors and the rest don’t seem to be much more grown up.

"The club is in an ideal position to take advantage of the miles of paddling offered by rivers and lakes of the Norfolk Broads and the beautiful coastline and rivers of Suffolk and Norfolk."

canoe club

Members are being encouraged to join. - Credit: Glenn Langley

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The Oulton Ladies Group disbands

Long-established ladies group hold their final meeting

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
JoJo's specialises in burgers and southern style cuisine

'We're getting there' - Restaurant hopes for high street footfall return

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
This Citroen Saxo was among a number of vehicles seized by Lowestoft police.

Vehicles including e-scooter seen on A47 stopped for anti-social driving

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Richard Reynolds is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.

Suffolk Live News

Police hunt wanted man with links to Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon