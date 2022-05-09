Town's canoe club on the hunt for more members

Lowestoft and District Canoe Club is on the lookout for brand new members. - Credit: Glenn Langley

A canoe club popular with paddlers along our local rivers is on the lookout for brand new members of all abilities.

The club are looking to give back to the community and are hosting an open day for people to try the sport on May 14 at the Watersports Centre at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad from 10am to 3pm.

Lowestoft and District Canoe Club members out on the water. - Credit: Glenn Langley

The club was founded in 1979 and one of the members Glenn Langley said: "Our family friendly club is run entirely on a voluntary basis and gets involved in many forms of kayaking and canoeing.

"Our members are all ages, but you need to be 10 years old before you can join the training classes.

Members heading out for a canoe. - Credit: Glenn Langley

"Half of our members are juniors and the rest don’t seem to be much more grown up.

"The club is in an ideal position to take advantage of the miles of paddling offered by rivers and lakes of the Norfolk Broads and the beautiful coastline and rivers of Suffolk and Norfolk."