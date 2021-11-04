Pantomimes, festive markets and special events this Christmas
A popular boyband singer, special Christmas markets and panto fun will sprinkle some magic across Lowestoft over the festive season.
With final preparations for next month's festivities and potential late night shopping events still to be confirmed, people across East Suffolk are being urged to Shop Local and return to the high street in the run up to Christmas.
As Lowestoft Town Council and traders encourage people to shop locally, three "special markets" are set to be held on the Triangle Market - starting this Friday.
A town council spokesman said: "As well as our regular weekly traders market, special markets are planned for Friday, November 5, Saturday, December 4 - Christmas lights switch-on day - and Saturday, December 15."
While COVID-19 restrictions meant that Cinderella could not go to the ball last year, she will find her Prince Charming at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft this year.
The Marina Theatre will this year stage Cinderella as its popular panto returns - running from Tuesday, December 14 to the last show on Sunday, January 2 2022.
With Prince Charming to be played by Jaymi Hensley from popular boyband Union J, the cast will also include Lowestoft favourite Terry Gleed as Cinderella’s best friend Buttons, TV’s John Lyons as Baron Hardup, diabolical double-act Lav and Lou as the Ugly Sisters, Naomi Slater as the Fairy Godmother and Anna Morgan as Cinderella.
Two 'Relaxed Performances' will be held on December 21 at 2pm and December 30 at 6pm, with a Signed Performance on December 19 at 5pm.
With the Lowestoft Players set to perform their first post-pandemic panto in January next year, Beauty and the Beast will be staged at the Marina Theatre from January 22 to January 30 next year.
But ahead of that, at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, The Lowestoft Players will present the Vicar of Dibley at Christmas from Wednesday, December 8 to Sunday, December 12.
Santa and the Magic of Christmas will be staged with two performances at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield on Tuesday, December 21 - as Early Years Panto brings joy to families with young children aged one to six.
At the East Anglia Transport Museum, in Carlton Colville, Ride the Lights will be held from December 4 to December 19, 2021 as some seasonal tram, trolleybus and train rides take centre stage.