Lowestoft firefighters serenade shoppers with carols and festive cheer

A chorus of voices could be heard in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

An early Christmas tradition warmed the hearts of shoppers in Lowestoft as firefighters got into the festive spirit.

A range of seasonal songs and Christmas carols echoed out around Lowestoft town centre on Saturday, December 11, as the firefighters from Lowestoft South and Lowestoft North fire stations combined for the annual Christmas sing-along.

Firefighters from Lowestoft South and Lowestoft North stations sang their hearts out. - Credit: Mick Howes

Temp watch manager for North Lowestoft Fire Station Ben Whale said: "We've been singing like this every year for over 25 years.

"The firefighters come in, on or off duty for the popular annual festive treat."

As well as keeping everyone entertained with their singing the event raised money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

The money raised will go to assist firefighters and their families in times of need. - Credit: Mick Howes

“We thank everyone for their generosity and support for the Firefighters charity carol singing.

"The money raised will go to assist firefighters and their families in times of need, also towards therapy, rehabilitation, recuperation and to assist with grants for mobility equipment.

"Although we may not have the best voices, we just want to spread a bit of Christmas cheer and we want everyone to have a very merry Christmas, but also a very safe Christmas as well."