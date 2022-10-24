Popular exhibition to return at new venue after Covid cancellations

A popular event that showcases the talents of local artisans and clubs will make a welcome return this weekend.

Having been cancelled for the past two years amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the popular Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition will return at a new venue.

With the sixth annual Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition last held at Ormiston Denes Academy in October 2019, Lowmex 2022 will be showcased at the Energy Skills Centre at East Coast College in Lowestoft.

Held at this new venue, the seventh Lowestoft Model Engineering and Model Making Exhibition takes place over the weekend of October 29/30 at the Energy Skills Centre - the latest new building on the East Coast College campus at Lowestoft.

Kevin Rackham, exhibition committee chairman, said: "Following an enforced break due to Covid, the event will again be showcasing modelling clubs and societies with a range of different disciplines.

The Lego London Tower Bridge. - Credit: Kevin Rackham

"Ranging from traditional model engineering in all its guises to boats, aircraft, model railways, plastic modelling, fun fairs, radio controlled trucks, Steampunk and even Daleks inside with live steam traction engines, lorries and a street organ playing outside, weather permitting."

With trade stands attending and refreshments, there is free parking with buses stop outside the College.

Entrance is £5 for adults, £2 for children aged 12 to 18, and accompanied under 12’s go free.

Mr Rackham said: "The exhibition is organised by the Halesworth and District Model Engineering Society - and it is now probably the biggest of its type in East Anglia.

"Special Objectives for the Local Disabled (S.O.L.D), a local charity based at Gisleham who offer disabled people the opportunity to have access to a workshop environment, will again be the beneficiary of any proceeds made."

Further information about the exhibition and S.O.L.D. visit the exhibition website.