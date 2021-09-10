Free events running this weekend in Lowestoft

Published: 2:26 PM September 10, 2021

Boasting a line up of almost 120 free to explore events across Lowestoft, this year's Heritage Open Days is offering something for everyone across the town.

With the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival running from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 19, here is the official event listings for all the family to attend and enjoy in the UK's most easterly town this weekend.

Saturday, September 11:

8.30am to 2pm – Bushells Bakery: An exhibition of the history of Bushells with free samples of specially created treats at 210 London Road South.

9am to 5pm – Exhibition of Christ Church’s 150th anniversary at Christ Church, Whapload Road.

You may also want to watch:

9am to 5pm – St Margaret’s Church: Visit Lowestoft’s original Parish Church, which is Grade 1 listed with its oldest parts being the Tower and crypt, which date from the mid to late 14th Century on Hollingsworth Road.

Sailing icon Excelsior LT472 has been awarded ‘Freedom of The Town of Lowestoft’ honour. - Credit: Rob Howarth Photography

9am to 5.30pm – Excelsior100 event. A chance to see a working example of a traditional Lowestoft Sailing Smack. Demonstrations and exhibitions of traditional drifter and trawler net making, the Lowestoft Gansey Project, the International Boatbuilding Training College, Waveney Valley Smokehouse, Artists from Another Angle Studio, and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Some live music during the afternoon, at Heritage Quay, South Pier.

9am to 5.30pm – Model of Jubilee LT129: A rare chance to view this stunning scale model of the Drifter, Jubilee LT129 built by SC Allerton in 1887 which has been lovingly recreated in model form, at Heritage Quay, South Pier.

The Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club on Royal Plain in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

9.30am to 1pm – Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club: Come inside this striking Edwardian Grade 2 listed building that overlooks its own Marina on Royal Plain.

10am to 3pm – The Old Chemist: A rare chance to look around the Old Chemist which was first opened in 1859 at 59 High Street.

10am to 4pm - Edible England Market. A market full of the finest local produce and crafts from the area at Lowestoft Central Railway Station.

10am to 4pm – St Nicholas Church: Discover the heritage of this turn of the century church on Morton Road, Pakefield.

10am to 4pm – The Colman’s: An exhibition reflecting the history of the Colman family, of mustard fame, and their impact on the village at Corton Community Room, Mills Drive.

10am to 4pm – Corton Methodist Church: opened in 1874, this chapel was planned and sponsored by the Colman family to serve Corton at 17 The Street.

10am to 5pm – North Lowestoft United Reformed Church: A rare chance to view the interior of Lowestoft’s very own little slice of Italy on London Road North.

10am to 5pm – St Peter’s Church: The oldest church in the area, with wonderful examples of early Norman architecture including the original font bowl, windows, and north doorway.

10.30am to 5pm – Arts & Crafts in wood: A Victorian townhouse, originally a residential property and now used as a woodturners gallery and studio at 117 High Street.

10.30am – Lowestoft Archives ‘Special Delivery’: Join Poet Dean Parkin for a cuppa and chat whilst delving into the local archives to share stories about Lowestoft food practices and become part of a new piece of archive material at Lowestoft Central Library, Clapham Road. Pre-booking required.

10.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm – Snapshots of Oulton Broad: A photographic exhibition curated by local historian Ivan Bunn, to illustrate how the area has changed over the years, alongside a window display of local history books at Oulton Broad Library, Bridge Road.

11am to 12pm and 2pm to 3pm – Pakefield Church, 1000 years of English History: Popular local historian Trudie Jackson takes you on a journey through Saxon settlers and Viking Invaders to smugglers and Nazi bombers, all in Pakefield! All Saints and St Margaret’s Church, Pakefield.

A vintage bus from the East Anglia Transport Museum. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

11am to 4pm – FREE VINTAGE BUS TOURS: Starting from 11am from the East Anglian Transport Museum, a vintage bus service running all day, connecting the Festival Information Hub at the Railway station on a route which includes the town centre, Pakefield and Oulton Broad.

11am to 4pm – Lowestoft Arts Centre: Exhibition of artwork on the theme of ‘Edible England’. Lowestoft Arts Centre at 13 St Peter’s Street.

Artist Lorenzo Barron with a 6ft x 3ft painting of steam drifters returning to port produced from memories told to him by his grandfather. The painting is on display at the Ferini Gallery in Pakefield. - Credit: Ferini Media

11am to 4pm - Lorenzo Barron at the Ferini Art Gallery at 27-29 All Saints Road.

11am to 4pm – Marina Theatre: Take a short guided tours and learn more about the theatre’s history. Pre-booking required, held at The Marina.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

11am to 5pm – Open Art Exhibition: Award-winning artist Mark Burrell opens his art studio, exhibiting his painting of Lowestoft, both real and imagined. All welcome. Held at 42 Melbourne Road.

Noon to 4.30pm - East Anglian Transport Museum: As well as providing a free vintage bus service around town, this premier working transport museum will be open for visitors to not only view, but ride on its unique collection of trams, trolleybuses and narrow-gauge railway. EATM, Chapel Road, Carlton Colville.

2pm to 4pm – A Fine New Esplanade: guided walk with popular historian Ivan Bunn. Lowestoft Esplanade. Pre-booking required.

3pm to 3.30pm – A Trifle from Lowestoft: An Exploration of experimental Porcelain from the 18th Century. Lowestoft Studio Ceramics at 38c High Street. Pre-booking required.

4.45pm to 5.15pm – Plaque unveiling and dedication to Lowestoft’s involvement in the Dunkirk evacuation. South Pier, Royal Plain.

7pm to 8pm – ‘Classical Chill’ concert with Noel Vine (violin) and Andrew Quartermain (piano). St Mark’s Church on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad.

Sunday, September 12:

10am to 1pm – The Old Chemist: A rare chance to look around the Old Chemist which was first opened in 1859 on 59 High Street.

11am to 3pm – Lino Printing & Screen-printing Workshops: Introductory taster sessions on these traditional arts, all equipment provided. Pre-booking required. Another Angle Studios, Unit 6, 10 Battery Green Road.

11am to 3pm – Arts & Crafts in wood: A Victorian townhouse, originally a residential property and now used as a woodturners gallery and studio at 117 High Street.

11am to 4pm - Lorenzo Barron at the Ferini Art Gallery, 27-29 All Saints Road.

11am to 5pm – Open Art Exhibition: Award-winning artist Mark Burrell opens his art studio, exhibiting his painting of Lowestoft, both real and imagined. All welcome at 42 Melbourne Road.

Noon to 4pm – The Colman’s: An exhibition reflecting the history of the Colman family, of mustard fame, and their impact on the village at Corton Community Room, Mills Drive.

Noon to 4pm – Corton Methodist Church: opened in 1874, this chapel was planned and sponsored by the Colman family to serve Corton at 17 The Street.

Noon to 5pm – St Peter’s Church: The oldest church in the area, with wonderful examples of early Norman architecture including the original font bowl, windows, and North doorway.

1pm to 5pm – Postcard Exhibition of ‘Edible England’: An exhibition of postcards with links to this year’s theme at The Parcel Office, Lowestoft Railway Station.

2.30pm to 3.30pm – Lunchtime concert of Baroque Chamber Music. Our Lady Star of the Sea at 19 Gordon Road.

3pm to 3.30pm – “What History means to me” – A Historical talk presented by Richard Mundy, Chair of the Lowestoft Archaeological and History Society at The Parcel Office, Lowestoft Railway Station.

3pm to 4.30pm - Historical Walkabout, Corton & Colman’s Mustard: A walk around the village with local historian David Butcher exploring its history, development, and influence of Jeremiah James Colman, meet at Corton Playing Field car park, Mills Drive.

3.30pm to 5pm – Near This Place: The German Bombs near Lowestoft Railway Station: presented by Bob Collis of The Lowestoft Aviation Society at The Parcels Office, Lowestoft Railway Station.

5pm to 6pm – Lifeboat Wars: Historian Trudie Jackson tells the story of the rivalry between Lowestoft and Pakefield at The Parcels Office, Lowestoft Railway Station.

For further information and pre-booking details, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk and search ‘Lowestoft’.

Printed guides are available from the Festival Information Hub, Station Shop and Tourist Information Office at Lowestoft Railway Station, Denmark Rd