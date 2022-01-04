News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Popular children's play park to reopen following months of closure

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:22 PM January 4, 2022
royal green play park lowestoft

The Royal Green Play Park has been closed since July 2021 but will reopen this week. - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular children's play park which has been closed off since July 2021 will reopen this week after months of closure.

The Royal Green Play Park in Lowestoft closed when a 9-year-old girl fell off a rope bridge after it collapsed.

Work to replace the current equipment will be completed this week, in time for the play park to reopen this weekend.

royal green play park lowestoft

The Royal Green Play Park is set to reopen this weekend. - Credit: Mick Howes

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “East Suffolk Council can confirm that work to replace equipment at the Royal Green play area, in Lowestoft, is due for completion by the end of this week.

“The play area is expected to be open for this weekend following the removal of protective fencing.

“Before reopening the area, the opportunity was taken to also carry out further refurbishment to other parts of the equipment.

“All of our play areas are regularly inspected and risk assessed to help maintain them in a safe condition for children to use.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week
  2. 2 The Lowestoft inspiration behind darts star's amazing hairstyles
  3. 3 Pokemon trading card thief was caught by gaming shop worker
  1. 4 Hunt for trio who threatened to 'put brick through' window in Lowestoft
  2. 5 Scheme unveiled to revive former Tuttles building
  3. 6 Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
  4. 7 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  5. 8 Man found dead in the sea at Corton named
  6. 9 Popular children's play park to reopen following months of closure
  7. 10 Jailed last year: Robbers and attempted murderers now behind bars
East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police appeal PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Corton

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Corton coastline could see a dramatic change if coastal erosion is allowed to continue.Looking towar

Suffolk Live News

Fire, police and ambulance crews on scene of incident at Corton beach

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The completed bittern mural on Bittern Green in Lowestoft.

Street artist to return to town to create magnificent seventh mural

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Atkins, landlord of the Oddfellows PH, at the Herring & Ale Fayre in Pakefield.

Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021: Meet your pub landlord of the year

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon