Popular children's play park to reopen following months of closure
- Credit: Mick Howes
A popular children's play park which has been closed off since July 2021 will reopen this week after months of closure.
The Royal Green Play Park in Lowestoft closed when a 9-year-old girl fell off a rope bridge after it collapsed.
Work to replace the current equipment will be completed this week, in time for the play park to reopen this weekend.
A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “East Suffolk Council can confirm that work to replace equipment at the Royal Green play area, in Lowestoft, is due for completion by the end of this week.
“The play area is expected to be open for this weekend following the removal of protective fencing.
“Before reopening the area, the opportunity was taken to also carry out further refurbishment to other parts of the equipment.
“All of our play areas are regularly inspected and risk assessed to help maintain them in a safe condition for children to use.”
