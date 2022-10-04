Countdown continues with final preparations for 9 to 5

Characters from The Lowestoft Players’ production of 9 to 5 The Musical. Left to right Judy Bernly (Daisy Such), Violet Newstead (Emily Simpson), Franklin Hart Jr (John Marjoram) and Doralee Rhodes (Polly Blowers). - Credit: Stephen Wilson

The countdown is on until the curtains are raised for the Lowestoft Players’ long-awaited production of 9 to 5 The Musical.

The show - which is based on the iconic 80s film staring Dolly Parton - tells the story of three female office workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss, Franklin Hart Jr, played by John Marjoram, a familiar face with a long list of roles to his credit.

9 to 5 The Musical poster. - Credit: Stephen Wilson, The Lowestoft Players

A hectic weekend at the Players Theatre - owned by registered charity The Lowestoft Players - saw volunteers busy making last minute preparations to ensure that costumes, the stage, lighting and other technical features are ready for the first night this Friday, October 7.

Nick Garrod said: “It’s at times like this when I feel very proud indeed to be the chair of The Lowestoft Players.

“It takes so much to stage a big musical production, not only has the cast been rehearsing three nights a week throughout the hot summer, the costume, stage and technical teams have given countless hours of their time to bring the production to life.”

With a cast of 21 singers, dancers and actors, more than 150 costumes - including countless gloves, belts, hats and bags authentic to the era - have been created.

The stage crew have even installed a platform which sits high above the stage to accommodate an extended live band who will play at each performance.

Mr Garrod added: “Although audience members won’t be able to see the band they will definitely be able to hear them!”

The Lowestoft Players production of 9 to 5 The Musical will be staged at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road for 10 performances - running from October 7 to October 16.

With only a handful of tickets remaining for the first night, those wishing to see the show are urged to book their tickets now by visiting its website or by contacting the Box Office on 01502 770020.