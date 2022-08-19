Choreographer prepares for latest Players production

Beth Freeman leading a rehearsal with the Lowestoft Players’ cast of 9 to 5 The Musical. - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

Having taken part in her first show age four, a choreographer from Lowestoft is preparing for her latest project.

Beth Freeman was part of the children’s company in the Lowestoft Players’ production of Sleeping Beauty, staged in 2003 at The Marina Theatre, Lowestoft.

But despite being "really scared of the Witch" throughout her first ever show, the young choreographer was not put off.

Beth continued to dance, taking lessons initially with Shirley Hurren and for the past 11 years with The Louise Elizabeth School of Dance, Lowestoft.

Venturing into production aged 17, she choreographed the Lowestoft Players’ Snow White in 2017, getting her dad to dance on his knees in the family living room to emulate one of the dwarfs.

Now, Beth’s choreographing credits also include Guys and Dolls and last year’s Lowestoft Players’ sell-out production of Joseph.

Her latest project is to choreograph 9 to 5 The Musical for The Players - a show that she has only ever watched on the Internet.

So how does she work out the moves?

Beth explained: “It’s not possible to plan the routines until the cast has been confirmed.

“There’s lots to take into consideration, such as the experience of the cast.

"Luckily for 9 to 5 all but one of the company has danced previously, that really helps.”

Beth also explained that she has to take into consideration the height of everyone involved so that they all can be seen on stage.

For 9 to 5 there are 11 routines to choreograph and as the show is set in an office in the 1980s there is the additional issue of the company dancing in business suits.

Being truly committed to dance, Beth is just two practical examinations away from becoming a ballet teacher.

For this, study has included anatomy and physiology.

Although Beth also has ambitions to qualify to teach tap she is quite sure that she has no plans to leave her day job as a dental nurse in Lowestoft.

The Lowestoft Players production of 9 to 5 The Musical will be performed at The Players Theatre on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft from October 7 to October 16.

Tickets are available from its website or by contacting the Box Office on 01502 770020.