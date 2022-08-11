Aspiring comedians sought for special shows

Have you ever wanted to have a go at stand-up comedy and perform in front of a live audience?

Well now here's your opportunity - as one of the country's leading comedy promoters is giving locals the chance to appear at one of the award winning Comedy Hotspot shows at The Players Theatre in Lowestoft.

On Saturday, September 3 prospective comedians will spend the morning receiving tuition from John Mann.

With over 30 years’ experience of making people laugh all around the world, John will help the comics to hone their material and provide advice on stagecraft and performance.

In the afternoon there will be a practice show followed by another in front of friends, family and a few select judges including Comedy Hotspot director Jim Howarth, local comedy promoter Martin Westgate and others.

The winner will be given the opportunity, if they wish, to perform that night at the regular Comedy Hotspot show alongside John Mann and three professional comedians.

It that’s not enough there will also be the opportunity to perform at The Bowling House in Norwich on a date to be confirmed.

Jim Howarth, Comedy Hotspot director, said: “I’ve worked with countless comedians over the years but it’s always great to see new talent.

"It’s far from easy to make people laugh, but I’m feeling very confident that the good humoured very witty people of Lowestoft and the surrounding area won’t disappoint.”

For all who wish to participate there will be a nominal fee of £10.

This will be donated to the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Lowestoft who offer assistance and breaks to former service men and women and their partners.

The only entry requirement is that comics must have five minutes of original material.

If you think that you have what it takes to make others laugh please email jim@comedyhotspot.co.uk to register your interest, with the closing date of Sunday, August 21 at 5pm.

Tickets are available for the full Comedy Hotspot show on September 3 by visiting its website or call the Theatre’s box office on 01502 770020.

Please note that this event is suitable for those 18 years and over.