Further praise for popular performing society
- Credit: Nicholas Garrod
Fresh from the success of staging their first ever pantomime at its own theatre, the Lowestoft Players’ has praised the generosity of the public.
In May the popular amateur dramatics society staged its production of Beauty and the Beast to a 75 per cent capacity audience at the Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft.
As well as receiving high praise from the audiences, a panto jubilee raffle was successfully held.
With members of the Players donating prizes, it led to an amazing response - as "so many" prizes were received allowing for a draw to be held at each of the 11 performances.
And with the raffle raising funds for future developments, Stephanie Garrod, raffle organiser, said: “Sincere thanks to everyone who donated and bought tickets.
“Through people’s generosity we raised an amazing £610.
"This has been deposited in the Theatre Development Fund and I’m sure that the money will soon be put to very good use.”
Officials at the Lowestoft Players are also celebrating after The National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) East recognised the efforts of the amateur dramatics society during the Covid 19 pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Lowestoft
- 2 Acts announced as Nearly Festival makes welcome return
- 3 5 times film crews rolled into Lowestoft in recent years
- 4 Guard of honour for much-loved former lifeboat coxswain
- 5 Joy as First Light 2022 is hailed as a ‘weekend to remember’
- 6 East Suffolk coronavirus case rate almost double UK average
- 7 Town centre QD set to close at end of the month
- 8 Motorhome stolen from street in overnight theft
- 9 Classic vehicle parade planned for town's vintage weekend
- 10 Academy to host open evening for prospective parents
A special Covid Warriors award was awarded for their 2020 online production of a Very Merry Little Christmas Spectacular.
As the society was unable to stage any shows during the pandemic, to keep spirits high and to raise funds for the society, a free to watch online production was recorded.
The show was filmed around various landmarks of Lowestoft with choir members singing and recording themselves at home.
The film featured festive songs, dance and comedy sketches.
On location scenes were recorded by friends and members of the Lowestoft Players Andrew Groom and Ryan Takman, with the pair also editing the film.
Ryan Takman said: “We had great fun recording even though there was a biting easterly wind on the coast in November 2020.
"Editing took hours and hours as we had to precisely synchronise multiple recordings which had been provided by others.
"The result was well worth it though.”