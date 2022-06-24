Further praise for popular performing society

A scene from the highly praised Lowestoft Players’ spring pantomime, Beauty and the Beast – a pantomime fit for the platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Nicholas Garrod

Fresh from the success of staging their first ever pantomime at its own theatre, the Lowestoft Players’ has praised the generosity of the public.

In May the popular amateur dramatics society staged its production of Beauty and the Beast to a 75 per cent capacity audience at the Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft.

The Lowestoft Players Theatre - Credit: Mick Howes

As well as receiving high praise from the audiences, a panto jubilee raffle was successfully held.

With members of the Players donating prizes, it led to an amazing response - as "so many" prizes were received allowing for a draw to be held at each of the 11 performances.

And with the raffle raising funds for future developments, Stephanie Garrod, raffle organiser, said: “Sincere thanks to everyone who donated and bought tickets.

Pops (Stephen Wilson) and Dame Julie Jubilee (Jimmy Atkin) from the Lowestoft Players’ spring pantomime helping to sell raffle tickets to raise funds for the Players Theatre. - Credit: Sally Jermyn

“Through people’s generosity we raised an amazing £610.

"This has been deposited in the Theatre Development Fund and I’m sure that the money will soon be put to very good use.”

Officials at the Lowestoft Players are also celebrating after The National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) East recognised the efforts of the amateur dramatics society during the Covid 19 pandemic.

A special Covid Warriors award was awarded for their 2020 online production of a Very Merry Little Christmas Spectacular.

A comedy sketch from the Lowestoft Players’ online production A Very Merry Little Christmas spectacular featuring the four old ladies from Lowestoft – Hilda (Stephen Clark), Ada (Stephen Wilson) Cissie (Gerald Wilson) and Nellie (Nick Garrod). The production has received a special award from NODA East. - Credit: Ryan Takman

As the society was unable to stage any shows during the pandemic, to keep spirits high and to raise funds for the society, a free to watch online production was recorded.

The show was filmed around various landmarks of Lowestoft with choir members singing and recording themselves at home.

The film featured festive songs, dance and comedy sketches.

On location scenes were recorded by friends and members of the Lowestoft Players Andrew Groom and Ryan Takman, with the pair also editing the film.

Ryan Takman said: “We had great fun recording even though there was a biting easterly wind on the coast in November 2020.

"Editing took hours and hours as we had to precisely synchronise multiple recordings which had been provided by others.

"The result was well worth it though.”