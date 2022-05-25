Princess by day, Fairy by night as panto returns to the stage

Fairy Rose-Marie from The Lowestoft Players’ production of Beauty and the Beast, played by 20-year-old Harmony Jenkerson. Photo credit: Stephen Wilson - Credit: Stephen Wilson

Going to watch a pantomime may seem a little odd in the spring time.

But audiences in Lowestoft all had a great time at the weekend, as theatre-goers enjoyed Beauty and the Beast, performed by The Lowestoft Players at the Players Theatre.

With the opening weekend success - after the traditional Players' panto had been postponed in January amid the continuing coronavirus crisis - June Pidduck, from Cambridge, said: “Pantomime at any time of the year is just wonderful.

“We always make sure that our visits to the area coincide with Lowestoft Players’ productions.”

Before performances restart on Thursday, May 26, one of the pantomime’s leading characters, Fairy Marie-Rose - played by 20-year-old Harmony Jenkerson from Lowestoft - is no stranger to dressing up.

By day Harmony works as an entertainer at Enchanted Kingdom, Lowestoft – a themed party venue for children.

Singing and dancing while playing the character of choice for the birthday boy or girl is an every day occurrence.

Harmony said: “My favourite princess is Rapunzel.

“She is a really fun and energetic character to play and all of the party guests love her!”

Performing for as long as she can remember, Harmony has been a member of The Lowestoft Players since 2018.

As well as having a beautiful singing voice she is an accomplished dancer having taken exams in tap, ballet and modern.

She has also studied musical theatre and attended rock school.

Admitting she was "absolutely delighted" when she was cast in Beauty and the Beast, Harmony said: “Everyone loves a good fairy.

“I’ve had so much fun rehearsing the part and even more playing Fairy Rose-Marie to a live audience.

"The reaction from everyone watching so far has been just wonderful.”

Harmony will continue to sprinkle her fairy dust at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft for a further six performances as the panto runs from May 26 to May 29.

To book tickets visit the Players Theatre website or telephone the Box Office on 01502 770020.