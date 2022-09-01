Mirror, mirror on the wall, don’t miss the fairest pantomime of them all

A scene from the 2017 production of Snow White at The Marina Theatre. - Credit: Stephen Wilson

A popular amateur dramatics society will return to the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft for its annual pantomime in 2023.

The Lowestoft Players have announced that they will be returning to the Marina Theatre for their 2023 pantomime, Snow White.

With it promising to be a "spectacular pantomime" brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery and effects.

Snow White artwork. - Credit: Stephen Wilson

There will also be a magical mirror, seven companions, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation in this glittering treat for all ages.

Nick Garrod, chairman of the Lowestoft Players, said: “We’ve been staging pantomimes at The Marina Theatre since 1988.

“Sadly we couldn’t find a suitable date for our 2022 panto at The Marina as we had to re-arrange at the last minute due to the pandemic.

"However, historically we have always had such fantastic feedback from our Marina Theatre audiences that we decided – let’s do it again then.”

The Lowestoft Players have been performing pantomimes in Lowestoft since 1968 but this is only the fifth time that they have chosen Snow White – it was previously staged by the popular performing society in 1993, 1999, 2006 and 2017.

“Our pantomimes are much loved and very well supported by the good people of Lowestoft," Mr Garrod added.

“We know that for many, times are difficult so we want to provide as much notice as possible so that pantomime fans can include a visit to Snow White in their seasonal festivities.”

Emma Butler Smith, Marina Theatre chief executive, said: “It’s wonderful to be welcoming the Lowestoft Players back to the Marina after such a long time away.

"Covid meant that their production of Beauty and the Beast had to be postponed and with no gaps in our schedule had to move to the Players Theatre but gladly Snow White will take to the Marina stage in 2023.

"The Players always put on a good show and we’re all excited to see what their Snow White production will bring.”

There will be nine performances of Snow White at The Marina Theatre running from January 21 to January 29.

For those who do like to plan early, tickets are available now by visiting its website or by contacting the Theatre Box Office on 01502 533200.