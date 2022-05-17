Excited youngsters set to hit the stage for spring pantomime

Junior performers from the Lowestoft Players’ pantomime Beauty and the Beast having fun during rehearsals at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft. - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

With three vegetables and six costume changes, a group of nine excited children are set to tread the boards for a spring pantomime.

Ahead of the opening night of the Lowestoft Players’ spring pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, the nine junior performers will take to the stage in separate groups.

The Runner Beans consist of Savannah, 12, Tait, 13, and Leila, nine; The Peas feature Polly, nine; Pheobe, eight and Lucy, the youngest performer at just six with The Carrots including Ava, nine, Summer, eight and Eddie, eight.

The Runner Beans. - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

The Runner Beans will be on stage for every show, with The Peas and The Carrots performing alternate shows due to their ages.

The Carrots. - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

All from Lowestoft and the surrounding area, these super-talented youngster already include experienced performers - such as Tait who played Jeremy Potts in the Lowestoft Players’ production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2019, while Lucy have been dancing for two years.

The Peas with Lucy on the right, the youngest member of the cast at just six years old. - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

Six-year-old Lucy said: “I really wanted to be in Beauty and the Beast to be on stage with my Aunty and Uncle Emma and Simon (Warren).

"They are in the pantomime. I’ve watched them before and I wanted to do it too.”

Summer said it takes her five minutes to change costumes - with the juniors having six different costume changes during the show.

When asked which is their favourite costume, they all said: “rats” - but dancing and singing on stage wearing pyjamas was a very close second.

All nine admitted they were very proud to be in the pantomime and are particularly excited that their friends and families will be coming to watch.

Beauty and the Beast will be performed at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft from Friday, May 20 to May 29.

Tickets are available by visiting www.playersrheatre.info or by contacting the box office on 01502 770020.

Although the Lowestoft Players have been performing pantomimes for 53 years, this will be the first to be performed at their own theatre.