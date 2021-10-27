Lowestoft rockers The Darkness set to release seventh studio album

Published: 12:38 PM October 27, 2021

The Darkness will release their seventh studio album in November 2021. - Credit: The Darkness

Lowestoft’s most famous rockers are set to release their seventh studio album next month.

The Darkness have announced their forthcoming album Motorheart will be released on November 19.

The band was formed more than 20 years ago by former Kirkley High School pupils Justin and Dan Hawkins and drummer Ed Graham, who left the band in 2014, as well as Scotsman Frankie Poullain.

The latest single from their forthcoming offering, called ‘It’s Love, Jim’, is out now, described by the band as “an all-out high intensity rock and roll barrage reflecting the unimaginable effects of an intimate encounter of the alien kind."

The music video for the single includes archive footage of the band conducting a séance.

Frontman Justin said: “This song, herein referred to as she/her, is all about an extra-terrestrial goddess of other-worldly beauty.

“She’s fast, powerful and not of this earth.

“Her sensual symphony nestles in your ear and lays mind eggs that seep confidence liquid into your brains.

“You’ll feel invincible all day long and everything will go right after you hear it.

“So it’s really catchy and should be number one all around the world please.”

Ahead of the album’s release, the band have already released singles ‘Jussy’s Girl’, ‘Nobody Can See Me Cry’ and the title track ‘Motorheart’.

The band will also kick off their extensive 22-date UK tour next month in Brighton, featuring new songs from the Motorheart, as well as their classics.

The Motorheart UK tour includes a return to Norwich with a show at UEA on November 23.

Formed in 2000, the band enjoyed major success with their hit single ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ and opened the main stage at Glastonbury in 2003.

Their debut album, Permission to Land, helped the band scoop four of the main awards at the 2004 Brit Awards, including Best British Group, Best British Rock Act, Best British Breakthrough and Best British Album.

Following Mr Graham’s departure in 2014, Rufus Tiger Taylor, son of Queen drummer Roger Taylor, joined the band.