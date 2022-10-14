Town centre to be transformed with return of Halloween fun for all

A 'breathtaking fire finale' captivated the crowds as part of Spooky Saturday last year. - Credit: Mick Howes

Hundreds of people will be able to enjoy some seasonal thrills and chills as a town centre is transformed for Halloween.

Spooky Saturday will return to Lowestoft town centre, the town's historic High Street and East Point Pavilion on October 29, as a pumpkin trail, activities and entertainment aplenty attracts the crowds.

A packed programme of events has been organised by Lowestoft Vision to encourage families into the area for Halloween.

With families of all ages being encouraged to dress up and join in, the call has gone out to those who "dare to Discover Lowestoft on Spooky Saturday!"

A previous pumpkin trail held as part of Lowestoft Vision's Spooky Saturday event. - Credit: Amie Mullen

The annual pumpkin trail is being hosted by local businesses in the town, as Lowestoft Vision - the business improvement district for the town - have arranged appearances from devilish characters including a giant raptor, friendly zombies and ghosts, who will be joined by movie characters Darth Vader and Chewbacca and scary stilt walkers.

A Lowestoft Vision spokesman said: "A virtual reality ride will provide even more thrills, as families visit the town to discover the pumpkins hidden in shops and businesses.

"Children are encouraged to don their spookiest fancy dress to discover the pumpkins in the town to be rewarded with sweets and treats provided by shops and businesses."

Fancy dress fun at a previous Lowestoft Vision Spooky Saturday event. - Credit: Amie Mullen

The event, delivered in partnership with Magnus PR, will take place from 10am to 4pm on October 29.

Entertainment will be held at 10am at the Triangle Market, noon at London Road North outside Starbucks, and at 2pm at Station Square.

The virtual reality ride will be situated outside the Britten Centre with an additional charge to use the ride.

The Lowestoft Vision spokesman added: "Families can also visit Dunx Cycles if you dare to see the wicked Witches Coven, and Fosters Solicitors will be providing fun competitions and a lucky dip for families in fancy dress to enjoy.

"If you are feeling brave, you can venture to the Lowestoft Museum from 3pm for a children's witch hunt.

"East Point Pavilion will also be hosting a pumpkin decorating workshop for all the family from 1pm to 4pm, followed by a showing of the family favourite Ghostbusters at 6pm."

The fiendish fun continues on Sunday, October 30 as Waterstones book shop hosts a sold-out scary ghost walk through the town, with all proceeds going to a local charity.