Lowestoft date added for popular poet's new UK tour

An internationally renowned poet, who has opened at a Libertines show in front of 5,000 rock fans, is embarking on his latest tour of the UK.

And next week, Luke Wright will hit the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft - after an extra date was added for his new show.

Next Thursday, March 31 at 7.30pm the winner of the Saboteur Award for best spoken word performer 2021, will perform his all-new show with funny poems set against a backdrop of pandemic politics, ageing parents, and the endless, droning culture war.

Wright’s third collection The Feel-Good Movie of the Year is out now from Penned in the Margins.

And this new book features a poem about Lowestoft - which will get an outing as it is performed next week.

Tickets for the show, which costs £15, are available online or by calling the box office on 01502 533200.