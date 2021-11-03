Making Our Mark show to grace popular gallery

Work by Mark Burrell, The Minotaur and the Clockwork Boy. - Credit: Mark Burrell

A new exhibition is set to make its mark at a popular Lowestoft-area gallery.

Members of Easterly Artists will be hitting the target as their new winter exhibition - entitled Making Our Mark - is showcased over the festive season at the Ferini Art Gallery in Pakefield.

The new show opens on November 5, and will run over Christmas until January 9 at the gallery on All Saints Road, Pakefield.

The Easterly Artists members "have been cleaning their brushes, wetting their pottery wheels and sharpening their chisels" for the exhibition.

And with the group having grown in numbers recently, a record 24 artists will be presenting their interpretations of the theme in "an awe-inspiring variety of mediums" - which will range from painting in oil and acrylics, screenprint, mixed media collage, digital illustration and ceramics to lesser well-known art forms.

Work by Ros Bieber - Mother and Twins. - Credit: Ros Bieber

Miles Barry, Easterly Artists chairman, said: “There’s a ‘buzz’ building in Lowestoft: the work starting on the Gull Wing bridge, the funds and effort going into the Heritage Action Zones, the sea defence investment to increase the town’s attractiveness for business, Banksy’s recent Spraycation tour… there’s a sense of something starting to happen.

"It’s good to feel part of that and to be able, in our own way, to contribute to its momentum.”

Entry is free to the Making Our Mark exhibition at the Ferini Gallery, with opening times 11am - 4pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With the group of visual artists formed in 2018 as a not-for-profit collective to promote the practice of local artists and encourage awareness and appreciation of their work, members are all practising artists living and/or working within a 20-mile radius of Ness Point, the most easterly part of the UK, in Lowestoft.

The 24 Easterly Artists members taking part are Amy Stock, Angelique Fraser-Mackenzie, Bill Haward, Chris Milham,

Clare Johnson, Darren Breeze, Eileen Coxon, Fiona Shreeve, Harvey Bradley, Hilary Barry, Malcolm Cudmore, Mandy Walden, Marilyn Jackson, Mark Burrell, Mark Ross, Ni Gooding, Nina Roffey, Paul Zawadzki, Peter Rodulfo, Rosalind Bieber, Simon Turner, Simon Wilde, Tricia Davidson and Vivienne Burns.

Visitors can learn more about the exhibition and participating artists via easterly.org.uk/making-our-mark/