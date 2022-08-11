News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Popular Led Zeppelin tribute set to return to the Marina Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:15 AM August 11, 2022
The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A stunning tribute show will make a welcome return to town next month.

On Friday, September 2 Hats Off to Led Zeppelin will return to the Marina Theatre with their amazing tribute show.

The band are the only tribute act in the UK to be officially endorsed by Marshall Amplifiers and are managed by Warren Grant, the son of Led Zeppelin’s legendary manager Peter Grant, known to be notorious for his tough business tactics.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin will perform at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin will perform at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Hats Off to Led Zeppelin

They have received many accolades over the years, including winning Best Led Zeppelin tribute for the eighth year running at the National Tribute Awards.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin have played with Queen, Iron Maiden, Gerry & The Pacemakers and many more.

A spokesman said: "These guys are a truly professional outfit guaranteed to give you a night that you won’t forget in a hurry."

The band have received glowing endorsements from the likes of Led Zeppelin’s tour manager, Richard Cole and Led Zeppelin’s biographer, Dave Lewis.

Tickets can be booked online at the Marina Theatre website or by calling the Box Office on 01502 533200.

Theatre
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The Danish registered container ship Eleonora Maersk has anchored off the Suffolk coast.

One of the world's largest container ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A group has set up an illegal encampment in Normanston Park, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The owner of a snake found on the loose in Lowestoft is still yet to come forward 24 hours after it was found

Suffolk Live News

Mystery continues as owner of 'massive' snake yet to come forward

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
With lockdown restrictions easing, The Britten Centre in Lowestoft was busy on April 12.

Norfolk Live News

Three men arrested after 'unofficial Supermarket Sweep' in town centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon