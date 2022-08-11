Popular Led Zeppelin tribute set to return to the Marina Theatre

A stunning tribute show will make a welcome return to town next month.

On Friday, September 2 Hats Off to Led Zeppelin will return to the Marina Theatre with their amazing tribute show.

The band are the only tribute act in the UK to be officially endorsed by Marshall Amplifiers and are managed by Warren Grant, the son of Led Zeppelin’s legendary manager Peter Grant, known to be notorious for his tough business tactics.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin will perform at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Hats Off to Led Zeppelin

They have received many accolades over the years, including winning Best Led Zeppelin tribute for the eighth year running at the National Tribute Awards.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin have played with Queen, Iron Maiden, Gerry & The Pacemakers and many more.

A spokesman said: "These guys are a truly professional outfit guaranteed to give you a night that you won’t forget in a hurry."

The band have received glowing endorsements from the likes of Led Zeppelin’s tour manager, Richard Cole and Led Zeppelin’s biographer, Dave Lewis.

Tickets can be booked online at the Marina Theatre website or by calling the Box Office on 01502 533200.