'The show will go on': Panto cast continuing to deliver classic
- Credit: Mick Howes
It is a case of "on with the show" at one coastal theatre.
For the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft is continuing to deliver a popular panto classic.
Pantomime is well and truly back at the Marina - even though it may have been two years in the making - after the show was cancelled last year amid the the Covid-19 pandemic.
After Cinderella opened in style at the Marina last Tuesday, December 14, the panto cast are continuing to deliver much loved performances.
This week, after receiving rave reviews and a brilliant audience response, theatre staff said that this year’s Cinderella has been one of the venue’s biggest challenges yet.
A theatre spokesman said: "Despite news of the latest wave of Covid cases, the cast and crew of Cinderella have remained entirely Covid-free from rehearsals and throughout performances with all cast and theatre staff testing at least three times a week."
This is alongside many Covid safety measure that the theatre has had in place since first reopening last October.
Marina chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “We’re so happy to be able to deliver our panto this year, having been over two years in the planning.
"As the reviews and audience comments have said, Cinderella is a really strong panto with some amazing vocal performances and brilliant British comedy.
"Every performance that we get through feels like a massive achievement at the moment and is down to the hard work of all of our staff, the cast and crew of Cinderella, and the help of our customers.
"As long as we can do so safely, the show will go on”
Cinderella is continuing at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft until January 2.
Tickets can be booked via the theatre’s website marinatheatre.co.uk or from the Box Office on 01502 533200.