Mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the Marina Theatre
- Credit: Marina Theatre
To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, those who are part of the Marina’s Unspoken Stories playwriting project have penned short plays inspired by her life, loves, achievements and tribulations.
Brought to life by a superb professional cast and creative team, these vibrant new plays will be a hilarious and touching exploration of what it means to be ‘Queen’.
With professional cast rehearsing plays at the Marina Theatre, directed by Amy Wyllie, the project will be overseen by company in residence, Spinning Wheel Theatre.
This is the second time the Marina Theatre has run Unspoken Stories, the first being last year where locals had weekly workshops with a professional playwright to develop short plays inspired by and linked to The Queen.
A spokesman said: "Join us at the Marina Theatre at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 1 for a night of varied drama, fun, laughs and touching moments, as we celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.
Tickets cost £5, plus an 85p booking fee per ticket via its website.
Special souvenir
As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service.
Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come.
This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.
Order online by clicking this link.
Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.